JB Petit High School To Host Premier Inter-School JB Model G20 2023

Starting Saturday, J. B. Petit will be the premier (and singular) school in all India to host the Inter-School JB Model G20 2023.

The closed door event will be held over two days, November 25 and 26 at a South Mumbai venue as well as on the J. B. Petit heritage campus. The Inter-School JB Model G20 is in association with India’s leading foreign policy think-tank, The Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations, Mumbai. It is supported by the G20 Secretariat, Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra.

J.B. Petit's JB Model G20 Pilot Project Continues to Inspire

In April 2023, J.B. Petit became the first school to be given official government approval to use India’s G20 logo for their In-House JB Model G20 (A Pilot Project). This weekend's conference follows up on this immensely successful Pilot Model JB G20 that garnered tremendous media attention.

The event will see participation from reputed schools across India, especially Mumbai. The vision is clearly in sync with India’s G20 goals -- resilient, inclusive, action-oriented, women-led development. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the Sanskrit phrase that encapsulates India’s G20 mission, resonates with J. B. Petit's vision of Ubuntu, a philosophy that stresses collectivism over individualism.

Model JB G20 Adheres to Global Protocols

The Model JB G20 will be in accordance with all official G20 protocols.

Student representatives or delegates will be divided into the Finance Track, Sherpa Track and Engagement Groups, representing G20 nations. Two days of rigorous debate and discussion will lead up to the Leaders' Summit. The topics are aligned to India’s G20 agenda -- they build on the last Presidential, Indonesia’s priorities, and look ahead at the Brazilian and South African Presidencies of 2024-25.

This weekend select students around the city take on the mantle of diplomats. The world’s largest democracy looks forward to a youth that thinks globally with confidence, integrity and innovation. Let’s empower thought leadership to affect a positive change in the world we inherit.