 Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Elections: List of 141 Eligible Candidates Released by Poll Body
PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

The poll body of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has released a list of 141 eligible candidates, who can contest for the central panel in the upcoming students union elections. The central panel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) comprises four positions --president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary.

The Election Committee for the 2023-24 JNUSU elections declared 35 candidates eligible for the post of president, 37 for vice-president, 38 for general secretary and 31 for joint secretary.

The Election Committee (EC) released the names of the students whose candidature was found valid for contesting for the central panel of the JNU students union. Besides, the poll body has also released a list of 171 candidates, who will be eligible to fight for the post of councillor from different schools of the university.

The students from around 20 schools of the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be participating in the upcoming polls, according to the EC data. The nominations are currently open for withdrawal. A final list will be displayed by the EC at 3 pm.

