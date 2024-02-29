Japan Welcomes Indian Students, Ambassador Hiroshi F Suzuki Assures Effortless Work Visa Process

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi F Suzuki & YouTuber Mayo san | Twitter

The Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi F Suzuki, has warmly welcomed Indian youths to explore study and employment opportunities in Japan. He stressed the simplicity of visa acquisition and the wealth of skill development and job prospects available for ambitious individuals seeking international experiences.

In a video shared by Hindi-speaking YouTuber Mayo san, Ambassador Suzuki addressed the young population of India and highlighted the straightforward visa process, especially for students. He stated that obtaining a visa is as easy as presenting a student ID and encouraged them to go to Japan to study and work.

This encouragement builds upon the eased visa requirements for Indian students, initially announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan in November 2016. Under this initiative, students, graduate students, and university alumni from India were granted simplified access to visas, streamlining the pathway for those aspiring to pursue education or careers in Japan.

Enjoyed being interviewed by Japanese YouTuber Mayo san (@MayoLoveIndia)! Please watch the full video on Mayo san's YouTube



— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) February 26, 2024

Ambassador Suzuki's advocacy for Indian youth to explore opportunities in Japan goes beyond words. His personal experiences, including his appreciation for Indian cuisine and engagement with Indian culture, demonstrate a genuine connection to the country and its people. From participating in viral dance videos to savoring local delicacies like Misal Pav in Pune, Ambassador Suzuki's cultural immersion reflects a profound respect for India's diverse heritage.

As a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience, including serving as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s executive secretary, Ambassador Suzuki's endorsement holds considerable significance. His support of Japan as a destination for education and career advancement further strengthens the bilateral ties between India and Japan, fostering greater people-to-people exchanges and enhancing diplomatic relations.

With Ambassador Suzuki's invitation resonating across digital platforms and diplomatic channels, the prospects for Indian youth to embark on transformative journeys in Japan shine brighter than ever. As opportunities flourish and cultural exchanges thrive, the bond between these two nations continues to deepen, paving the way for a future of collaboration, innovation, and shared prosperity.