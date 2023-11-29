Jammu & Kashmir 2024 Class 10 Registration Window Open

Haryana Board Exam 2024: Registration Window Open | Representational Pic

Registration for the Class 10 exams in 2024 is now open by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Exam registration is available to students via the official website, jkbose.nic.in. December 13 is the last day to submit the application.

For the five required subjects, candidates must pay Rs 1,120, and for the optional subjects, Rs 1,320.

The window for submitting forms with late fees will open on December 14 and close on December 23, 2023, for the first 10-day period of Class 10. Afterwards, the submission window for Class 10's second 10-day period will open on December 24 and close on January 2, 2024.

JKBOSE Classes 11 and 12 registration will open on December 2, 2023, and the deadline is December 16 for both classes.

Steps to register

JkBose.nic.in is the official website.

On the homepage, select the JKBOSE Class 10 exams 2024 application.

Enter the necessary information.

Once the application fee has been paid, click "Submit."

For future use, download and print the confirmation page.

Exam Pattern

Before beginning their study, students must have a thorough understanding of the JKBOSE Class 10 Test Pattern. In addition to other electives, Hindi/Urdu, English, mathematics, social science, and science are the required subjects for Class 10. For students in class 10, the state board offers a combination of required and elective subjects, the majority of which are languages. Students can gain insight into the grading scheme and the kinds of questions asked in the exam by reviewing the JKBOSE 10th Exam Pattern 2024.