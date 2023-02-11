e-Paper Get App
Jamia violence: Judge who discharged Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, recuses from hearing connected case

The judge, Arul Verma, discharged Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, and 10 other accused in a case related to violence near the Jamia campus during CAA-NRC protests.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Jamia violence accused students Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Asif Iqbal Tanha. |
New Delhi: Trial court judge, Arul Verma, who discharged Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, and 10 other accused in a case regarding violence near Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, has recused himself from hearing a related matter, according to ANI.

Verma, an Additional Sessions Judge of Saket District Court, on Friday, recused from hearing another connected matter citing personal reasons. The judge asked to transfer the matter to another judge, due to which the case now has been listed before the Principal and District judge on February 13.

The judge had slammed investigation authorities, as in his belief the accused were made scapegoats.

Jamia Violence: Court discharges 11 including Sharjeel Imam, Asif Tanha; says 'dissent has to be...
Delhi Police had moved Delhi High Court against the discharge order and alleged that the trial court discharged the accused based on "emotional and sentimental feelings".

The case will now be heard on Monday by the High Court. Amongst those released earlier, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Meeran Haider are also accused in the present case.

The violence erupted near Jamia and surrounding areas in December 2019 after the police clashed with protestors, who were voicing their displeasure against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

