 Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Extends Application Deadline For Distance & Online Education Programs To Sept 7
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Extends Application Deadline For Distance & Online Education Programs To Sept 7

Candidates must check eligibility and upload required documents. Entrance tests are required for some programs. Application fees range from Rs 550 to Rs 1,500. Visit (link unavailable) for more information and latest notifications.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia | File

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at JMI has extended the application deadline from August 31 to September 7. Applicants will be called for document verification between September 17 and 27 and are advised to check their email for updates.

Before applying, candidates must review the prospectus and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. Entrance tests are required for certain UG and PG programs, with the B.Ed. notification to be released later. The MBA entrance exam has been rescheduled to September 22 and will be held on the JMI campus, with admit cards available for download one week prior.

JMI's distance learning center offers various programs, including:

- Postgraduate programs: MA, (link unavailable), and more

- Undergraduate programs: BA, BBA, (link unavailable), and more

- PG Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate programs

Note that certain programs are only offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

To apply:

1. Visit the JMI CDOE website (jmi.ac.in)

2. Fill out the form and upload required documents

3. Pay the application fee and submit the form

4. Take a screenshot or printout for future reference

Eligibility criteria:

- Undergraduate programs and diploma courses: Class 12 pass or equivalent

- Postgraduate programs: Bachelor's degree in a relevant field

Application fees:

- Rs 700 for mass communication, management, physiotherapy, dentistry, and law

- Rs 550 for other faculties or centers and B.Tech/B.Arch courses

- Rs 1,500 for M.Phil. and Ph.D

For additional details and the latest notifications, visit jmicoe.in or jmi.ac.in/cdoe.

