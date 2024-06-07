Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications For One Year Urdu Language Course; Know Course Fee, Apply Now

Jamia Millia Islamia | File

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) are inviting students who are interested in learning the Urdu language. The one-year course is open to students from Hindi or English language backgrounds. Admissions are open throughout the year. Applicants can apply through the official website.— jmi.ac.in.

“Admission Forms and detailed prospectus can be obtained from the office of the Hony. Director, Urdu Correspondence Course, Centre for Distance & Online Education, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi-110025 by sending a self-addressed 24×12 cm envelop duly stamped with Rs.10/- postage stamp.” read a statement from the notification.

Course Fees

– The enrolment fee within India is Rs 500

– Foreigners SAARC Countries fees is US $ 20

– Other Countries fees is US $ 50

– No Tuition Fee is charged

The Institute has changed the dates for the entrance exams for multiple courses because of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The exam for admission to JMI has already started. The next exams for students in MA (Economics), MA (Applied Psychology), Diploma in Engineering (regular/self-financed), and MBA/MBA (IB) self-financed/MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business) (self-financed) will be on June 9.

The entrance exams are held in multiple shifts in a day — at 9:30 am to 11:00 am, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates who score less than 30% marks in the descriptive part of the entrance test, wherever applicable, will not be shortlisted for interview and admission. There will also be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the objective type or multiple choice questions in all programs of the university.

For BTech, admission is offered to eligible candidates based on the final ranks in JEE Main 2024. Similarly, BArch admission will be offered based on the final ranks in NATA 2024 conducted by the Council of Architecture 2024. Admission to the BDS program will be based on merit in NEET 2024.