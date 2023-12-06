Jaipur: 17-Year-Old Student Takes Own Life At Coaching Centre

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Unemployed Man Takes His Own Life In Kandivali Home | Representational Image

A 17-year-old student tragically ended their own life at a private coaching center in Balotra city. The coaching director became aware of the student's absence and decided to investigate.

During the inspection, a locked room on the terrace was discovered. After breaking open the door, the student was found hanging inside. The owner of the coaching center immediately notified the police.

The student, identified as Jitendra Jaat, was a resident of Balotra and had been attending a private science coaching center.

As reported by Times Of India, Banshilal Jaat, the student's father, made serious allegations, claiming that the coaching director and the owner of the paying guest (PG) accommodation were responsible for his son's death. However, the cause behind the student's decision to take his own life is yet to be confirmed.

According to Police Officer Ugamraj Soni, Jitendra was a Class 11 student who had been attending coaching sessions for the past six months while residing in a PG just 200 meters away from the coaching center.

On the day of the incident, Jitendra arrived at the coaching center around 5:30 pm but failed to attend his class, prompting the coaching director, Bhupendra, and fellow students to search for him. Despite their efforts, he couldn't be located. Subsequently, a closed room was discovered within the coaching premises.

Upon breaking into it, Jitendra was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He was rushed to Nahata Hospital, where doctors pronounced him deceased. Currently, his body is in the mortuary, and the family has been informed.

Following a report filed by the student's family, the police have registered a case, investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines