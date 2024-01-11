Jadavpur University Teachers' Association To Stage Sit-In Demonstration On January 16

Jadavpur University |

In the ongoing deadlock at Jadavpur University, stemming from the removal of officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over two weeks ago, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has declared a sit-in demonstration on January 16 as part of the 'Save JU' campaign, according to a report by PTI.

JUTA's General Secretary, Partha Pratim Roy, stated that faculty members would participate in the sit-in, symbolically covering their mouths with a piece of black cloth from 2-3 pm. This gesture aims to emphasize their primary demand for the prompt appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor in accordance with guidelines.

JUTA contends that the impasse is disrupting the academic and administrative functioning of the university. Roy mentioned plans to inform students, researchers, teachers, and officials about the stalled projects and work, detailing the adverse impact of the present situation.

JUTA members consider seeking legal advice

Some JUTA members are considering seeking legal advice for a possible Supreme Court intervention as affected parties to resolve the impasse. However, further deliberations are needed before any formal legal action is taken.

The officiating Vice-Chancellor, Buddhadeb Sau, expressed his reluctance to attend office and discharge responsibilities until clarity emerges. He cited his preference to await the Supreme Court's decision on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in state universities.

Sau, initially appointed as officiating VC on August 17, was removed on December 23 by Governor C V Ananda Bose on disciplinary grounds. The conflict between Bose and the higher education department over the appointment of officiating Vice-Chancellors has led to legal and administrative confusion, prompting Sau to await the Supreme Court's resolution.