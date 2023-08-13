 Jadavpur University Student's Death Case: Kolkata Police Arrests 2 More Students In Harassment Probe
Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2023
10 Member Inquiry Committee Visits Jadavpur University Hostel

Kolkata: The Police here has arrested 2 more students in death of an 18-year-old Jadavpur University student, who fell from the balcony of a university campus on Wednesday. According to police sources, the two were present on the spot when the ragging with the first-year students was taking place. Earlier, the police had arrested an ex-student of the university - Sourabh Chowdhury. On Saturday, he was remanded in police custody until August 22. An ex-student, Chowdhury was living in the hostel illegally. He did his MSc in Mathematics in 2022.

The two harassed the deceased, Swapnodeep Kundu, mentally at the behest of prime accused Sourav Chowdhury, a former student of Jadavpur University, who has already been arrested, police sources said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepsekhar Dutta (19) and Manotosh Ghosh (20).

According to various reports, Preliminary investigation suggested that the victim was subjected to intense ragging, sources in the police, adding that they are probing a sexual harassment angle.

According to various reports on social media, students often face lewd remarks and are forced to perform sexual acts, like stripping, during ragging inside the campus.

Swapnadip Kundu, a first-year undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours), fell from the balcony of the main hostel building in the university around 11:45 pm on August 9. He was taken to a hospital, where he died at 4:30 am on Thursday.

"Swapnadip spoke to his mother on Wednesday evening and told her he was not feeling good and was scared. His mother asked him what had happened, and he said, 'You please come fast. I have lots of things to tell you.' When she called him back, the calls went unanswered. About an hour later, his parents got a call asking them to come to Kolkata as their son had suffered a fall," the teen's uncle, Arup Kundu, said.

