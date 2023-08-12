West Bengal: Former Jadavpur University Student Sent To 10-Day Police Custody In Connection To First-Year Student's Death

File image

Kolkata: Arrested former Jadavpur University (JU) student on Saturday has been sent to 10 days of police custody in connection to the death of first-year student Swapnodip Kundu.

The arrested former student Sourav Chowdhury was produced before session court on Saturday after he was first detained and then arrested by police on Friday evening.

According to court sources, the police want to reconstruct the whole incident and want to quiz Chowdhury to ascertain who else where present when the incident happened. Police are, however, quizzing other residents of the hostel.

Students protested outside the varsity campus

Several former students of Jadavpur University on Saturday demonstrated outside the varsity campus to condole the death of the first-year student and demand punishment for those who are behind the death. Meanwhile, the parents of Chowdhury who visited Kolkata claimed that their son was 'innocent'.

On the other hand, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had taken out a protest rally condemning the death of the first-year student due to alleged 'ragging'.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Debanjan Paul, Media Incharge, ABVP West Bengal said, "Jadavpur has always been the nest of leftists. They demand the right of equality irrespective of religion, sex, or caste. Again, the same left-inclined students carry out inhuman ragging based on a person's religious beliefs, gender or casteism. Swapnodip was killed by the Left Ecosystem. We pray for the peace of his soul and demand that no other student should suffer from mental and physical torture."

