West Bengal: Jadavpur University Forms Committee To Investigate Student's Death Amid Allegations Of Ragging

Kolkata: Jadavpur University on Thursday forms an internal seven member committee to probe the death of a UG first year student.

The committee will have to submit the report to the varsity with in 15 days.

An UG first year student Swarnodip Kundu a resident of Nadia was a student of Bengali Hons. had allegedly died after falling down from hostel's balcony.

Though according to sources the primary report of post mortem reveals that the death happened after he fell from the balcony, the family members of the deceased student claimed that the death happened due to ragging.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited their varsity and also saw the spot where the incident has taken place.

