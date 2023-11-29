Jadavpur Ragging Case: Student Registers Complaint; Says Feels Unsafe | Representational Pic

Just few months after a ragging-related death occurred in Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU), a post- graduate student has complained to the varsity authorities about facing regular harassment.

In the email sent to the JU authorities, the first year post-graduate student of philosophy, a resident at CD block in the main students’ hostel, has complained of facing regular harassment within the hostel premises and also claimed he is feeling very unsafe there.

Apprehending threat to his life, he has decided to leave the hostel, the e-mail read.

“Being a convener of the mess committee of the hostel, I often face abuse in unprintable language over the quality of food,” he claimed.

“I am a new hostel boarder. Both the conveners of the mess committee are new boards. We do the marketing on the basis of the advice of veteran members of the mess committee. Still I had to face such abuses,” the student’s complaint read.

Again the central point of fresh allegation of ragging is the main students’ hostel.

According to a spokesman of Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), the university authorities have been constantly trying to “shield” some offenders who were responsible in the ragging-related death of the minor fresher earlier this year.

“Even the recommendations of the internal probe committee formed after the fresher’s suicide were ignored. The surfacing of the fresh ragging-related complaint is a result of that,” he said.