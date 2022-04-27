ixamBee floats Ultimate BeeBanker Online Course

ixamBee, online learning platform providing technology-based learning solutions for competitive exams, has announced it has decided to extend its services to a number of aspirants. It has now come up with ‘Ultimate BeeBanker Online Course’ aimed at those trying to get into the banking industry as Bank PO and Bank Clerk.

The ‘Ultimate BeeBanker’ is an all-in-one course that will prepare the students for all kinds of Bank PO and Bank Clerk jobs within 2 years or the applicant will get a full refund, it said in an official statement.

The BeeBanker course is designed with all the requirements of applicants preparing for banking exams in over 400 video lessons, over 250 study notes and daily live classes. Over 400 video lessons, over 250 study notes, descriptive English practice tests, numerous exercises, weekly tests, live question solutions, one-on-one sessions, targeted interviews, personalized study plans, can be accessed by mentors at any time. Apart from that, students have the opportunity to interact with and seek advice from some of the banking and financial industry majors who have held senior positions in organizations such as RBI, SIDBI and other banking institutions, it said.

Commenting on the Bee Banker course, ixam Bee co-founder ChandraprakashJoshi said: “Some of these volunteers are in remote areas where facilities are scarce and it is difficult to reach their goals. Penetrating such areas is the central idea behind the creation and motivation of ixamBee. The Internet can now connect to even the most remote parts of India, and information has finally found its way in the form of social media applications. There is no better way to use this resource to bring knowledge into a student's life and help them realize their dreams."

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:12 AM IST