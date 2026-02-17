UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Exam On February 22 | Website: upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026: The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2026 admit card for the Enforcement Constable position has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). On the official website upsssc.gov.in, candidates who have advanced to the next round can now download their hall pass. 477 Enforcement Constable positions will be filled through this hiring procedure.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026: Important dates

Written Examination Date: May 11, 2025

Written Exam Result Declaration: November 13, 2025

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Date: February 22, 2026

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and required details.

Step 4: Click on the Submit/Login button.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on the PET admit card

Name of the candidate

Registration number

Roll number

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) date

Reporting time

Examination venue / location

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the admit card. They should get in touch with the Commission right once if there is any disparity.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026: What next?

Candidates who qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be called for Document Verification (DV).

UPSSSC will release details regarding the document verification schedule on its official website.

Further updates about the next stages of the recruitment process will be notified online.

Candidates are advised to regularly check upsssc.gov.in for the latest announcements and instructions.