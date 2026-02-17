 Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4 Held
A 20-year-old student was stabbed to death and three others were seriously injured after a clash between two groups of diploma students at a college in Latur, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Monday evening on the campus at Ausa Road. Four students were arrested. MLA Amit Deshmukh urged police to curb rising crime in the city.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4 Held | Representational Image

Latur: A student has been stabbed to death and three others seriously injured during a clash between two groups of students at a college in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Monday evening in the college premises on Ausa Road, and four students were later arrested.

A clash broke out between two groups of third-year diploma course students of the college after a personal dispute, a police official said.

A student, identified as Vikram Narayan Panchal (20), who was passing by, was stabbed to death, while three others were injured and admitted to a government hospital for treatment, the official said.

Four students were later arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

After receiving information about the incident, Latur Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh appealed to the police to curb the rising crime and illegal activities in the city.

