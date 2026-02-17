 Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMadhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run

Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run

A 24-year-old MBA student was allegedly strangled to death by her classmate in Indore. Her body was found in his rented house after locals reported a foul smell. The accused fled and was later arrested in Mumbai. Police said he abused the body and performed occult rituals while on the run. He suspected her of talking to other men. Her family also alleged blackmail and torture.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run | Representational Image

Indore: The classmate of a 24-year-old female MBA student, arrested in Indore for her murder, allegedly abused the body after the killing and also performed occult rituals while on the run, police said.

On February 13, people complained of a foul smell emanating from a closed house in the city's Dwarkapuri police station area.

After police arrived at the scene, the naked body of a 24-year-old woman was found in the house.

The woman was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from a city college and the body was found in her classmate's rented house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping Safe-Haven Appeal
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping Safe-Haven Appeal
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Mumbai Climate Week 2026 At Jio World Convention Centre - WATCH
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Mumbai Climate Week 2026 At Jio World Convention Centre - WATCH
The 50: Digvijay Rathee Eliminated Due To Medical Emergency? Here's Whether Roadies Fame Will Re-Enter
The 50: Digvijay Rathee Eliminated Due To Medical Emergency? Here's Whether Roadies Fame Will Re-Enter
Read Also
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
article-image

The classmate fled after the incident. He was taken into custody in Mumbai and is being interrogated after his arrest, the official said.

Referring to the accused's interrogation, the official said he allegedly strangled his classmate to death and then "abused" the body.

"The accused also performed witchcraft near Panvel (in Navi Mumbai) while on the run. The accused claims that he was mentally disturbed after the murder and wanted to communicate with the woman's spirit through witchcraft," he said.

According to the DCP, the woman and the accused were in a close relationship.

Read Also
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named
article-image

"The accused suspected that she was talking to other men. Enraged, he killed her and fled," the official said.

After the woman's body was found, her father accused the classmate of trying to extort money from his daughter using her obscene photos and then torturing her to death.

The accused had even posted these photos on her college WhatsApp group, he alleged.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed...
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed...
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4...
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4...
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Exam On February 22
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Exam On February 22