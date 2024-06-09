'It's Not Like Only Boys Can Do It' Meet Dwija Patel, All India Female Topper of JEE Advanced 2024

FPJ

Mumbai: Dwija Patel of Rajkot has emerged as the all-India female topper in the JEE Advanced 2024. Scoring 332 out of 360 marks, Dwija secured the 7th rank overall in this examination.

"I didn't expect it to be this good; we were hoping for good results," says Dwija. She credits her success to the support of her parents and teachers, adding, "My friends played a crucial role in resolving my doubts and helping me relax during stressful times."

Expressing her joy at being the top girl scorer, Dwija said, "I am happy that girls have come forward even in this sector. It's not like only boys can do it."

"After two years of intense studying, I'm looking forward to some leisure time," says Dwija.

Dwija also topped the JEE Main 2024 in the girls' category with an impressive score of 99.99 percentile, securing 290 out of 300 marks. Her family is delighted and proud of her remarkable achievement.

She adds, "I love listening to songs and watching movies. When I feel too stressed, I go out with my friends."

Dwija’s father, Dharmeshbhai, a teacher by profession, wanted her to study engineering in computer science from a young age, starting coding classes in class 9. Dwija’s favorite subject is mathematics, and her passion for coding began early.

Dwija prepared for the JEE Advanced in Kota, Rajasthan, dedicating 12 hours a day to her studies. She aspires to study computer science engineering at IIT Bombay.