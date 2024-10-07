ITBP Launches Recruitment For ASI & Constable Roles: Applications To Begin From October 28; Check Essential Details

ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will start accepting applications for various positions on October 28. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official ITBP website at itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Head Constable (HC), and Constable roles, with the application deadline set for November 26, 2024.

How to Apply

Visit the official ITBP website at, itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on the "ITBP Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Fill out the application form with the required details and pay the fee.

Submit the application along with necessary documents.

Print the application form for future reference.

Post-wise Eligibility Criteria

ASI Laboratory Technician:

Must have completed 10+2 with PCB subjects and possess a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

1 year of experience required.

ASI Radiographer:

Must have completed 10+2 with PCB subjects and a Diploma in Radio Diagnosis.

ASI OT Technician:

Must have completed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Operation Theater Technology.

ASI Physiotherapist:

Must have completed 10+2 and hold a Diploma/Certificate in Physiotherapy.

Head Constable (Central Sterilization Room Assistant):

Must have completed 10+2 and possess a Certificate in Central Sterilization Room Assistance.

Constable Peon:

Must have completed Class 10.

Constable Telephone Operator cum Receptionist:

Must have completed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a telephone operator in an office or hospital.

Constable Dresser:

Must have completed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience as a dresser in a hospital or clinic.

Constable Linen Keeper:

Must have completed Class 10 and have 1 year of experience handling linen in a hospital or similar organization.