Italy: Indian Student Found Dead In Neighbor's Washroom; Family Seeks Government Assistance

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Ram Raut, a student from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, was found dead in Italy on January 2. Raut, who had ventured to Italy to pursue an MBA, was residing in a rented accommodation. The sombre revelation came to light when Raut's parents, attempting to convey New Year's wishes, were met with silence as their calls went unanswered, according to the Indian Today reports.

Subsequently, Raut’s parents reached out to the landlord of his residence, who disclosed the grim discovery. The student’s lifeless body was found in the washroom of a neighbouring house, leaving the family devastated and seeking answers.

Desperate plea for assistance

Upon learning of their son's tragic fate, Raut's distraught family has reached out to senior government officials and public representatives of Jharkhand. Their primary appeal is for assistance in facilitating the repatriation of Ram Raut's body to India, where his loved ones await closure and answers.

Government intervention and assurance

Ananya Mittal, the Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum, has taken cognizance of the distressing incident. Mittal promptly notified the Home Department and the Migration cell of Jharkhand, setting in motion the requisite procedures. Assuring the family of her unwavering support, Mittal emphasised her commitment to overseeing the case's developments and maintaining an open line of communication with Raut's grieving kin.

As the investigation unfolds, efforts intensify to uncover the circumstances surrounding Raut's untimely demise in a foreign country, ensuring justice and closure for his mourning family.