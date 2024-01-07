 Italy: Indian Student Found Dead In Neighbor's Washroom; Family Seeks Government Assistance
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationItaly: Indian Student Found Dead In Neighbor's Washroom; Family Seeks Government Assistance

Italy: Indian Student Found Dead In Neighbor's Washroom; Family Seeks Government Assistance

Indian student, Ram Raut, pursuing MBA in Italy found dead; family called Ram on New Year to wish him but phone went unanswered. Parents are seeks government aid for repatriation.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Indian Student Ram Raut Found Dead In Italy |

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Ram Raut, a student from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, was found dead in Italy on January 2. Raut, who had ventured to Italy to pursue an MBA, was residing in a rented accommodation. The sombre revelation came to light when Raut's parents, attempting to convey New Year's wishes, were met with silence as their calls went unanswered, according to the Indian Today reports.

Subsequently, Raut’s parents reached out to the landlord of his residence, who disclosed the grim discovery. The student’s lifeless body was found in the washroom of a neighbouring house, leaving the family devastated and seeking answers. 

Desperate plea for assistance

Upon learning of their son's tragic fate, Raut's distraught family has reached out to senior government officials and public representatives of Jharkhand. Their primary appeal is for assistance in facilitating the repatriation of Ram Raut's body to India, where his loved ones await closure and answers.

Government intervention and assurance

Ananya Mittal, the Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum, has taken cognizance of the distressing incident. Mittal promptly notified the Home Department and the Migration cell of Jharkhand, setting in motion the requisite procedures. Assuring the family of her unwavering support, Mittal emphasised her commitment to overseeing the case's developments and maintaining an open line of communication with Raut's grieving kin.

As the investigation unfolds, efforts intensify to uncover the circumstances surrounding Raut's untimely demise in a foreign country, ensuring justice and closure for his mourning family.

Read Also
Singapore: Indian Student Dies On A School Trip; Raises Concerns About Safety
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Student Smokes Weed In Classroom

Viral Video: Student Smokes Weed In Classroom

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow: Key Dates And How To Download

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow: Key Dates And How To Download

Busan Announces Plans For First K-pop High School Opening In 2028

Busan Announces Plans For First K-pop High School Opening In 2028

XAT 2023 99.99 Percentiler Dissects Each Section Of Question Paper To Help Candidates Ahead Of Exam

XAT 2023 99.99 Percentiler Dissects Each Section Of Question Paper To Help Candidates Ahead Of Exam

XAT 2024 Commences With Candidates Eager For A Multifaceted Challenge

XAT 2024 Commences With Candidates Eager For A Multifaceted Challenge