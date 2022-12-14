Schools to have vocational classes from Std 6: Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Mumbai: The schools in Maharashtra will soon start providing vocational education to students from grade 6 onwards.

The School Education Minister of Maharashtra, Deepak Kesarkar, declared the implementation of the idea in the near future while addressing the top Principals and academicians from Mumbai at Free Press Journal Schools Survey Awards, on December 12.

“It is our responsibility to provide trained power to the world. Schools must very carefully choose the vocational subjects,” Kesarkar said.

The minister stated that the main idea to implement the decision is that our students would be able to satisfy all the vocational needs of the world in the future.

“It’s not that the world just needs doctors, engineers, and scientists. We also need plumbers, electricians, and carpenters,” he said.

The minister stated the government will partner with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and other institutes in the future to provide schools with initiatives regarding vocational education.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director and Co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, who was a chief guest at the event, appreciated the minister’s idea of introducing vocational training at a young age.

Explaining how every profession has its own importance, the top businessman said, “20 years back when I sought 50 plumbers, I found 250 of them lined up in front of my office. Now, when I look for 50 of them, I can hardly find 5. Hence, it is important to inculcate vocational education at the school level.”