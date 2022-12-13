FPJ Exclusive: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar mulls primary schooling till eighth grade across Maharashtra

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Mumbai: There is a huge possibility of the Primary Section in Maharashtra schools to be raised to standard 8 as opposed to the current standard 4.

The Minister of State for School Education, Mr Deepak Kesarkar, announced yesterday that he plans to make the change as soon as possible.

Mr Kesarkar was speaking at the Free Press Journal’s Mumbai Schools Survey awards held at St Regis Hotel this evening (December 12). “The idea is to make 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades Secondary and Higher Secondary. This move will benefit many more students, “ said Mr Kesarkar.

Earlier, Mr Kesarkar had said that the schools in the state could no longer fail students until 8th standard and that a decision over heavy school bags would be taken soon.

The famous Mumbai School awards ceremony hosted by the Free Press journal was a glittering success as more than 70 schools gathered to receive their trophies. The power-packed evening got a fillip when Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman and CEO, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Niranjan Hiranandani, Managaing Director and co-founder, Hiranandani Group, served as Guests of Honour and gave away many of the awards.