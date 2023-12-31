ISRO's Space Application Center Announces Group A Scientist/Engineer (SC) Openings | Representative pic

ISRO's Space Application Center (SAC) in Ahmedabad has announced openings for Group A positions as Scientist/Engineer (SC) across various departments. This opportunity aims to fill 19 vacancies in specialized fields.

For those interested, applications can be submitted on the official SAC website, https://www.sac.gov.in/. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2024.

The Space Application Center focuses on designing instruments for space activities like communication, navigation, remote sensing, and planetary missions under ISRO. Additionally, they employ space technology for various national development initiatives.

ISRO Group A Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Scientist/Engineer-SC (Agriculture): 2 posts at SAC, 6 posts at National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)

Scientist/Engineer-SC (Atmospheric Sciences and Oceanography): 3 posts at SAC, 5 posts at NRSC

Scientist/Engineer-SC (Computer Science Engineering): 3 posts at SAC, NIL at NRSC

ISRO Group A Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

The pay scale for these positions is Level 10, ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500.

Age Criteria

Scientist/Engineer-SC (Agriculture) and Scientist/Engineer-SC (Atmospheric Sciences and Oceanography): 18–28 years

Scientist/Engineer-SC (Computer Science Engineering): 18–30 years

ISRO Group A Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process involves a two-level assessment:

1. Written Test

- Divided into three parts (A, B, and C) based on discipline and aptitude.

- Part A has discipline-specific questions for each category.

- Part B assesses aptitude and ability.

- Part C contains descriptive questions related to each specialization.

2. Personal Interview

- Candidates shortlisted based on their performance in the written test (in a 1:5 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates) proceed to the interview stage.

Prospective candidates should thoroughly review the qualifications and requirements provided on the SAC website before applying.