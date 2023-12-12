ISRO Recruitment: 54 Technician B Positions Available – Apply Now!

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), an arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has unveiled an exciting opportunity for aspiring individuals with the announcement of 54 vacancies for Technician B positions. The recruitment drive, highlighted in the Employment News (December 09-15, 2023), invites applications from eligible candidates until December 31, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic): 33 positions

Technician-B (Electrical): 8 positions

Technician-B (Instrument Mechanic): 9 positions

Technician-B (Photography): 2 positions

Technician-B (Desktop Publishing Operator): 2 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Technician B positions must fulfill the following criteria:

For Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic): SSLC/SSC qualification with ITI/NTC/NAC in Electronic Mechanic Trade from NCVT.

For Technician-B (Electrical): SSLC/SSC qualification, and possession of ITI/NTC/NAC in the Electrical Trade from NCVT.

Age Limit: 18–35 years. Refer to the official notification for details on age relaxation.

Detailed information regarding the ISRO recruitment process, including application procedures, selection methods, salary details, and more, is available on the official website www.nrsc.gov.in. As part of the selection process, candidates will undergo a written test and a skill test.

Pay and Allowances

Successful candidates will be placed at Level-3 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC, with a salary range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The approximate gross emoluments at the minimum pay level are Rs 31,682.

Application Process

To apply for ISRO Recruitment 2023, interested candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website at www.nrsc.gov.in.

Click on the "ISRO recruitment 2023" link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process to obtain an online registration number and preserve it for future reference.

Submit the application form.

When called for, provide proof of the details submitted online.

Keep a printout of the application for future use.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500 during the application process. However, exempted categories, including women, SC/ST/PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates, will be eligible for a full refund of the application fee at later stages. Specific details regarding the refund process are available in the official notification.