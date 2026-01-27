ISC Class 12 Hall Ticket 2026 Released At cisce.org; Exam Dates, Download Steps & Full Schedule

Image: Canva

ISC Class 12 Hall Ticket 2026: The 12th grade ISC hall ticket for 2026 has been made available by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. ISC admission cards must be downloaded from the official CISCE website, cisce.org. Schools must utilise their login information in order to download the CISCE 12th hall ticket. Additionally, students must receive their ISC Class 12th admit card in 2026.

Before delivering the ISC 12 admit card 2026 to pupils, the relevant schools must have the principal properly sign it.

ISC Class 12 Hall Ticket 2026: Important details

ISC Class 12 Hall Ticket 2026: Released (OUT)

Mode of Exam: Offline (pen-and-paper)

ISC Class 12 Board Exam Dates: February 12 to April 6, 2026

ISC Class 12 Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download admit card

Students must pick up their ISC 12th admit cards from their educational institutions. By following these instructions, schools can download their ISC Class 12 hall passes:

Step 1: Go to cisce.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "Downloads" tab or navigate to the News section on the right side of the page.

Step 3: Click the ISC Admit Card 2026 link now.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and login information

Step 5: The ISC admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and give it to the pupils.

ISC Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026 (Science, Commerce, Arts):

February 12, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Psychology

February 13, 2026 | 2:00 pm: English – Paper 1 (English Language)

February 14, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 3 (Drawing/Painting from a Living Person)

February 14, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Legal Studies

February 16, 2026 | 2:00 pm: English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 17, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 17, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Electricity and Electronics

February 17, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing

February 20, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Accounts

February 21, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Mass Media & Communication

February 23, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 25, 2026 | 2:00 pm: History

February 27, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Commerce

February 28, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 2, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Environmental Science – Paper I (Theory)

March 6, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 7, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 7, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Indian Music (Hindustani) – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 9, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Mathematics

March 11, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Business Studies

March 13, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Regional & Foreign Languages (including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, French, Arabic, etc.)

March 14, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

March 16, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 18, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Physical Education

March 23, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Economics

March 23, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Biotechnology – Paper 1

March 25, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Sociology

March 27, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 28, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 30, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Political Science

April 1, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Elective English

April 1, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Hospitality Management

April 4, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)

April 6, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Geography