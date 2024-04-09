IPMAT 2024 Correction Window To Open Today, Check How To Edit | Representative image

The Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2024 application correction window was opened today, April 9, by the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore).

The IPMAT 2024 application form must be edited by April 10th. It will not be possible for candidates to change their address, phone number, email address, or name. For once, the IPMAT 2024 application correction facility is accessible. After the corrections are submitted, the form will be frozen.

IPMAT 2024 Correction of Application: How to Modify?

Applicants who successfully submitted an application for IPMAT 2024 can edit it by going to iimidr.ac.in, the official website.



1) Visit iimidr.ac.in, the official website.

2) Enter your credentials to log in, such as your password and user ID.

3) Get your application form open.

4) Make necessary edits to the application form.

5) Select "Save" and "Submit."

6) Get a copy to refer to in the future.

The online IPMAT 2024 test is slated to take place on May 23. There will be three sections on the exam paper—verbal ability, quantitative ability, and quantitative aptitude—each with 100 questions. Only multiple-choice questions will be included in the sections for verbal and quantitative aptitude; short answer questions will be included in the section for quantitative aptitude. The exam lasts for two hours, with a forty-minute time limit for each section. For each right answer, candidates will receive four marks; for every wrong answer, they will receive a negative mark.