 Iowa School: "Tired of Bullying" 17-Year-Old Shooter Reveals Motive
A 17-year-old's rampage leaves one dead, and five injured in Iowa school. Chilling TikTok video and an explosive device raise alarming questions about motives.

In a harrowing turn of events just minutes before the resumption of classes after the winter break, Perry High School in Iowa became the site of a devastating shooting. Perry Butler, a 17-year-old student armed with a handgun and a shotgun, entered the school premises at 7:30 am, leaving one student dead and five others, including the school principal, injured.

Chilling TikTok video and disturbing clues

Prior to the shooting, Butler posted a disturbing TikTok video from the school bathroom with the ominous caption "Now we wait." Accompanied by the German rock band KMFDM's song 'Stray Bullet,' featuring haunting lyrics, the video hinted at the tragedy about to unfold. Investigators also discovered several photos of Butler posing with firearms, raising concerns about his intent.

The aftermath of the shooting revealed that Butler carried an improvised explosive device on his body, suggesting a potentially more extensive and catastrophic plan. Law enforcement is working diligently to understand the motives behind the attack, with no clear explanation emerging as of yet.

Bullying and personal struggles

Friends of the assailant, including 17-year-old Yesenia Roeder, disclosed that Butler had been a quiet individual who had endured years of bullying. Roeder emphasized, "He was hurting. He got tired. He got tired of the bullying. He got tired of the harassment." According to the local media reports indicate that Butler's parents had reported the bullying to the school, marking a turning point for the young student.

This tragic incident adds to the alarming statistics of gun violence in the United States, a nation grappling with more firearms than people. The shooting at Perry High School marks the third mass shooting of the year, as documented by the Gun Violence Archive. With the 2024 presidential election season about to kick off, the incident underscores the urgent need for addressing the pervasive issue of gun violence in American schools.

US: 1 Killed, 5 Injured After 17-Yr-Old Open Fires At Iowa School; Suspect Found Dead
