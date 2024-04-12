INTO University Partnerships’ PASS Initiative Eases US Visa Challenges For Indian Students

Freepik

INTO University Partnerships is transforming the path of international students aspiring to study in the US through its Pre-Arrival Success Services (PASS) initiative. PASS provides students with customised guidance to improve their prospects of being granted a US visa, especially in areas where this process is extremely difficult.

Tailored guidance for Visa

According to media reports, developed by INTO University Partnerships, the PASS initiative has aided over 2000 students from countries such as India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and others in securing their F-1 visa approvals. This complimentary program provides comprehensive visa guidance, including detailed simulated interview experiences and practical workshops, ensuring students are well-prepared for the visa application process.

Jacquie Serr, Vice President of Enrollment at INTO University Partnerships, underscores the personalised nature of the service, stating, “What makes PASS different is that we take the time to work individually with students. Human interaction is crucial here, not just for visa success but for student success.”

Laura Nye, PASS Programme Manager, emphasises the initiative's goal of building students' confidence throughout the visa process. She explains, “Our primary goal with the PASS program is to build students’ confidence as they prepare to embark on their academic journey in the US.”

Launched in 2020 to assist students from countries with historically low visa success rates, the PASS initiative has quickly become an invaluable resource. By offering digital webinars covering various visa-related topics and facilitating connections with university support teams, PASS significantly enhances students’ prospects of visa approval.

Nye elaborates on the program's scope, stating, “Our program covers every aspect of the US visa process. We provide comprehensive information, facilitate connections with university support teams, and offer insights into campus resources.”

Students enrolled in the PASS initiative benefit from personalised mock interview sessions, which prepare them for visa interviews and instill confidence in articulating their academic objectives effectively.