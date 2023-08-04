International Education Advisor Debunks Common Myths About Studying In UK

Mayuri Rajput | |

(The Free Press Journal publishes articles by study abroad consultants, Consulates, foreign universities, international students, and much more every Saturday to give its readers a glimpse of the world of overseas education.)

Pursuing a higher education overseas has always been among the greatest milestones for any student in India. However, students and parents alike are sometimes hesitant about their international education prospects owing to a few understandable misconceptions. Let's debunk some of the most common myths around studying in the UK:

1. Studying in the UK costs a fortune

With the current conversion rate of pounds to rupee exceeding a factor of 100, it is very natural to perceive that the cost of studies would be exorbitantly high! This is not quite true.

The tuition fee of universities varies depending on location & ranking, but the fact is that the length of UK degrees are smaller as against other continents. For example, Bachelors in the UK is for 3 years instead of 4, and Masters for 1 year instead of 2. This means you save up on one entire year of tuition fee and living expenses!

2. Only prestigious universities in London are worth attending

No doubt London is one of the best cities, housing some of the best Universities in the world! But it is far from reality that only London degrees are worth it. Many highly ranked Universities in the UK are based outside London, and prove no less when it comes to graduate outcomes and experiencing life in the UK as a student.

3. UK Degrees are not accepted in India

On 22 July, 2022, a memorandum of understanding was signed as part of the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This led in recognition of A-levels and their equivalents, undergraduate and postgraduate UK degrees, back in India.

4. You can escape from English

Students looking for quick English hacks might find Universities which exempt IELTS, but that doesn't mean you can escape from english for long! To be able to successfully complete the degree and also have a fair shot to grab good opportunities in the UK, you must really flair well in spoken and written English. Chances of 'success' are slim if communicating in English is not competent.

5. Weather in the UK is gloomy all year long

You might have rightly heard that it can literally rain anytime in the UK! But that doesn't mean it is humid and rainy all year long. You will be able to experience 4 seasons in the UK, from icy winters to cherry autumns, and even summers during mid-year. Also, the weather forecast in the UK is very accurate, which helps you to plan ahead of time in case of showers.

In conclusion, the myths surrounding higher education in the United Kingdom often overshadow the true benefits and opportunities it offers!

So, do you aspire to study in the UK?

The author is a Study Abroad Specialist and a Content Creator

