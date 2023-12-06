International Civil Aviation Day 2023: Check This Year Theme & History Of ICAO | UN

Travelling around the word is a dream for many people. In order to follow our dream we need flights or air planes. To commemorate the civil aviation team around globe, December 7 is observed as International Civil Aviation Day.

Theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2023

The theme for the International Civil Aviation Day is set after every 5 years. The council representatives select a single theme for the full four-year intervening period. The last theme was set in 2029 till 2023. So the theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2023 is "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development." This theme focuses on how innovation will shape and improve civil aviation worldwide in the future.

The next new theme will be set in 2024.

According to the UN, The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.

History of ICAO

The history of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) dates back to 7 December 1944. It was established to promote global cooperation and uniformity in civil aviation matters. Both the International Air Transport Agreement and the International Services Transit Agreement were signed in that year. On the 50th anniversary of ICAO, International Civil Aviation Day was first marked in 1994.