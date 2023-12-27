'Insha Allah Dusra Pulwama Jald Hoga': Darul Uloom Madrasa Student Posts Threatening Message On Social Media; Arrested

Darul Uloom Madrasa Student Posts Threatening Message On Social Media; Arrested | Twitter

Deoband: A Muslim student from the Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh has issued threat of another Pulwama attack. The youth took to his X (formerly Twitter) and said "Bahut jald in sha allah dusra pulwama bhi hoga" (Insha Allah, there will be another Pulwama soon). In the Pulwama attack which occurred in 2019, 40 soldiers lost their lives.

The student has been identified as Mohammad Talha Mazhar

The student has been identified as Mohammad Talha Mazhar who is a resident of Saraikela in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. He is a student of Darul Uloom Madrasa in Deoband. He posted the threatening message on his social media account on the night of Tuesday (December 26). He wrote "Insha Allah there will be another Pulwama attack soon".

The student was arrested by the ATS

The student was arrested by the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) as soon as the post came to their notice. He has been arrested and is in the custody of the police. The police and the ATS are questioning the youth over his post threatening another Pulwama attack in the country. A case has also been registered against the student for issuing threat on social media.

बहुत जल्द होगा दूसरा पुलवामा अटैक, दारुल उलूम देवबन्द में रची जा रही है साजिश ? दारुल उलूम देवबन्द के एक जिहादी Talha mazhar का खुलासा



आतंकी हमले का अलर्ट 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Lmja0cQwSB — Shalini kumawat ( हिन्द की नारी ) (@ShaliniKumawat0) December 25, 2023

The ATS is now interrogating the student

The ATS is now interrogating the student as to whether he is associated with a terrorist organisation. Deoband Police Station in-charge has informed that the student has not been arrested yet and an interrogation is being carried out in connection with the matter.

The mobile phone of the student has been confiscated

The mobile phone of the student has also been confiscated by the ATS and it is being searched for any details about any terror links. There are also reports that the other students who stay with Talha Mazhar at the hostel have also been detained by the police. The police have registered a case on the basis of the post made by Talha Mazhar over threats of another Pulwama attack.

About Pulwama Attack

The Pulwama attack occurred on February 14, 2019 when a convoy of the Indian Army was attacked by car bomb and 40 personnel were killed in the attack. The convoy consisted of 78 vehicles on which 2,547 soldiers were being moved on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway where the blast occurred.