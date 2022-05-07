Indo-Tibetan Border Police coaches school students in Chhattisgarh

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh): The Indo Tibetan Border Police(ITBP), which is India’s primary border patrol organization, has started contributing to the rural schools in Chattisgarh.

The jawans are coaching the students from the underdeveloped schools in the Kondagaon district by helping the students get admission to schools like Eklavya and Navodaya.

About 200 students attend coaching classes by the 29th battalion of the ITPB in several remote villages of Kondagaon like Munjmeta, Farsagaon, Jhara, and Dhaudai.

The tribals living in these areas are sending their children to attend these coaching classes for the past few weeks. Study material required by the students is also provided to them by the ITBPAbout 200 local tribal students have been provided coaching for the past few weeks. The ITBP occupies Chattisgaarh since 2009 to fight ‘Left-Wing Extremism’ in the State. Apart from coaching the students, the ITPB jawans have also taught them numerous sports like Hockey, Archery, Judo, and Athletics. Several civic action programs have been conducted by the ITBP in these areas.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:27 PM IST