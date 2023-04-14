'Individuals who already..,' US Mission in India gives important clarification on costlier study visa fees

Representational image | File Picture

Mumbai: A recent rise in non-immigration visa (NIV) fees, including for students wishing to study in the US, has prompted a debate on how the increase will impact Indian students.

According to the new rules, the fee for US visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition-based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185.

Will students who paid for visa applications need to pay again?

With many students already planning their budgets and other expenses for Fall 2023 intake, the US Consulate General in Mumbai has assured the move’s impact.

“The new fees will be effective on May 20, 2023. Individuals who already paid the existing (lower) fee will not have to pay the difference,” stated Jessica Doyle, Acting Spokesperson, U. S. Consulate General Mumbai.

A mere amount but US bound students worry about add-on costs

Though US-bound individuals now have to pay more than Rs.15,000 compared to Rs. 13,000 earlier for their visa applications, students told the Free Press Journal that the rise in fees is an additional burden on an already humongous cost they are paying for their university applications, accommodation, loans, and more.

“The Department’s worldwide consular operations are funded by fees collected for the consular services it provides. As we approach peak student visa season this summer, we reiterate our commitment to international education, including student mobility to and from the United States,” added Ms. Doyle.

The reasons behind the increase of study visa fees

According to the US State Department, NIV fees are set based on the actual cost of providing visa services and determined after conducting a study of the cost of these services. The Department uses an Activity-Based Costing (ABC) methodology to calculate, annually, the cost of providing consular services, including visa services.

The fees for most non-petition-based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last updated in 2014.

As Indian students eye to surpass Chinese, sessions for better prep

The US issued a record 1,25,000 student visas in the fiscal year 2022 with Indian students now set to surpass their Chinese peers in the country.

To make students aware of the current visa regime in the US and help them be better prepared, the US Consulate in Mumbai is conducting a student visa session on April 14 for those with a valid I-20 form or US university admission letter.