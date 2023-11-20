India’s First Information Platform On Incubators & Accelerators Launched By IIT Madras

IIT Madras | Facebook/@IITMadras

The nation's first incubator and accelerator information platform has been created by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST).

The platform is being developed in collaboration with YNOS, a start-up that was incubated at IIT Madras. The information platform will include in-depth details about incubators and accelerators, which aim to be crucial in supporting new businesses as they make their way through an unpredictable ecosystem of entrepreneurship.

In the presence of Prof. Thillai Rajan, Professor at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, and Principal Investigator of CREST, Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Departments of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, and Member, Board of Directors of T-Hub, the largest incubator in India, recently formally launched the "Incubators" platform in Hyderabad. In addition, Prof. Thillai Rajan is YNOS Venture Engine's founder and director.

Significance Of The Platform

An IIT Madras statement stated that although there were roughly 1,000 active incubators in India, information about them was previously dispersed and difficult to find in one convenient place. According to the institute, entrepreneurs had to invest a great deal of time and energy in determining which incubator would be best for their start-up.

This problem would be solved by the platform, which would make it easier for startup entrepreneurs to find, evaluate, and compare incubators, allowing them to quickly identify and shortlist the one that best meets their needs. Using the most recent technological tools, the incubator platform was created to swiftly analyze India's landscape of accelerators and incubators. It has user-friendly filters for a variety of incubator parameters, making it easy to find the group of incubators that meet various shortlisting requirements. Additionally, it allows one to bookmark the incubators that is selected for more in-depth evaluation at a later time.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)