Indian students now the second largest group at German universities

Mumbai: In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Dhanashree Deodhar, Regional Officer Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa & Madhya Pradesh, DAAD also known as German Academic Exchange Service, talks about Indian students in Deutschland and the opportunities ahead of them in the European powerhouse. Excerpts from the interview:

How many Indian students are studying in Germany this year(and in totality)?

The number of Indian students in Germany has increased threefold in the past seven years. Indians form the 2nd largest group of international students enrolled at German universities. Currently, there are 33, 753 Indian students studying in Germany.

Has there been a year-on-year increase in the number of students?

The number of Indian students is increasing year on year. In 2020/21 it was 28,542 and now in 2021/22, it has increased 18% to 33, 753 individuals who are in Germany for their education.

What are the programmes and courses that are popular among Indian students in Germany? Which cities are these students mostly coming from?

The most popular subject fields are Engineering Sciences (68.21%), Mathematics, Natural Sciences (11.93%) Management, Law & Social sciences (13.97%) - there is no specific database available which can determine from which specific cities, students are applying to Germany but roughly individuals from all major cities apply to gain their education from the country.

Tell us more about DAAD, also known as the German Academic Exchange Service, and how it can help Indian and international students who plan to study in Germany. What can they do to reach out to the organisation directly?

DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service, www.daad.in ) is a not-for-profit organisation supported by the German Ministry of Education & Research and the German Foreign Office. We as DAAD in India promote academic exchange between Germany and India while providing information about education in Germany, grant scholarships to students, invite scientists to Germany as well as those from Germany to India, and support bilateral research projects. DAAD provides information on study and research in Germany, advises students and academicians on funding opportunities, and assists in building ties between German and Indian institutions of higher education. We regularly provide information on individual counselling sessions for students who wish to study and research in Germany. All this information and guidance is provided completely free of cost. Students can register for our sessions and book individual counselling sessions through our website www.daad.in. They can also ask their queries over the phone as well as through email.

Can you elaborate on the various German language level requirements depending on the programmes students aim to pursue?

Germany offers education in German as well as in English. Different subject fields can have different language requirements. Compared to a bachelor's degree there are more programmes taught in the English medium at the master's level. If a student is opting for an English-taught programme then German is not mandatory for admission. But as a student in Germany, life will not be limited to the university campus. Students want to interact with people, do internships, and travel through the countryside. Also, they want to gather work experience in Germany or build a career there. This is where knowledge of German will be of great advantage. We recommend the student to learn basic German i.e. up to A2/B1 level from Goethe Institute (www.goethe.de).

What's the current status of post-study work options in Germany? Which requirements do students/candidates have to fulfil in order to work in Germany after their studies?

After completing a degree in Germany, students can choose from a wide range of options like working in Germany or other EU countries or pursuing their research career in Germany, etc. A student can stay in the country for up to 18 months to look for a job that is in keeping with his/her education. Once the person finds a job, the residence permit issued to them for the purpose of studying can be converted into a residence permit for gainful employment. Germany has always had a very strong industry-academia linkage. A lot of scientific research is funded by the industry as well. During studies, students can get the opportunity to do internships with German companies, which can open new avenues for professional careers.

Any suggestions/tips for students who wish to study in Germany?

Germany is definitely a good choice to study abroad. Studying in Germany is a great way to break into the international labour market. Germany’s higher education institutions are highly regarded globally. Qualifications gained in Germany have a good reputation in companies, too. We encourage students to apply on their own to German universities and get connected to an authentic source of information like DAAD to get all the guidance on applying to Germany.

Students can follow or reach out on these handles of DAAD for more information on studying in Germany - http://www.daad.in/ http://www.facebook.com/daad.india http://www.twitter.com/daadindia Email- info.pune@daad.de

