 Indian Navy Merchant Recruitment 2024: Apply for 4108 Vacancies Now!
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4108 vacancies, offering positions such as Deck Rating, Engine Rating, Sea Man, and Cook. Successful candidates can anticipate a monthly salary ranging from Rs 3500 to Rs 5500, depending on the specific role they secure.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Operation | @indiannavy

The Indian Navy Merchant has issued a recruitment notification across various departments. Those meeting the eligibility criteria and interested in joining the Merchant Navy can avail themselves of this opportunity by visiting the official website at sealanemaritime.in.

The application window for the Indian Merchant Navy remains open until April 30, 2024, as per the official announcement. Eligible candidates must possess valid Class 10 and 12 pass certificates from a recognized board or institution. Moreover, the minimum age for application is 17.5 years, while the maximum age limit is 27 years as of April 30, 2024. SC and ST candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per government regulations.

article-image

Indian Merchant Navy Recruitment 2024: Application Process

1. Visit the official website at sealanemaritime.in

2. Click on the "Indian Merchant Navy Recruitment 2024" link available on the homepage.

3. Fill in the required details and upload necessary documents.

4. Complete the payment of application fees and submit the form.

5. Download and keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website.

