 Indian Navy Jobs: SSR Medical Assistant Recruitment OPEN; Apply Online By September 17
The Indian Navy is recruiting sailors for the Medical Branch (SSR Medical Assistant) for the November 2024 batch. Eligible unmarried male candidates can apply online at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in by September 17. Applicants must have at least 40% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in their 10+2 exams. The initial stipend is ₹14,600 per month.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Indian Navy

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The application process for the Indian Navy for the position of Sailors in Medical Branch for SSR (Medical Assistant). The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can find the application form on the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, in order to register themselves.

The last date to apply for this recruitment process is September 17, 2024.

"Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as sailors in the Medical Branch for SSR (Med Asst) in the Nov 2024 batch. The vacancies for SSR (Med Asst) will be earmarked in a state-wise manner," read the official notification.

Educational Qualifications

At least 40% in each of the three subjects—physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB)—in a 10+2 exam from the Boards of School Education approved by the Indian government's Ministry of Education.

Age

Applicants must have been born on or between November 1, 2003, and April 30, 2007 (inclusive).

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Pay & Allowances

During the first training period, a monthly stipend of₹ 14,600/- will be allowed. After they successfully complete their initial training, they will be paid between ₹ 21,700 and ₹ 69,100, which is Level 3 of the Defense Pay Matrix. They will also receive MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (if applicable).

Promotion

Opportunities for advancement are available up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, which corresponds to Level 8 of the Defense Pay Matrix (₹ 47,600–₹ 1,51,100) plus MSP at ₹ 5200/-per month plus DA (if relevant). Opportunities for promotion to commissioned officer also exist for those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations and clear Services Selection Boards.

article-image

Written Test

(a) The question paper will be bilingual (English & Hindi) and objective type, comprising 100 questions divided into four sections (English, Science, Biology and General Awareness/Reasoning Ability) of 25 marks each.

(b) The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level, and the syllabus for the examination is available on the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

(c) The duration of the examination will be one hour.

(d) The candidates are required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate. The Indian Navy reserves the right to determine the pass marks in each Section and in aggregate

Merit List

A merit list will be created based on how well candidates performed on the Stage-II written exam, provided they pass the recruitment medical examination and the physical fitness test. The SSR (Med Asst) Merit List will be determined by state-by-state merit. States may have different cutoff scores for the INS Chilka call-up letter recruitment process. By late October or early November, the results will be posted on the candidate's dashboard at https://joinindiannavy.gov.in.

