Indian Institute Of Management Indore Extends IPMAT 2024 Application Deadline To April 1

The five-year Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT 2024) application deadline has been extended by the Indian Institute of Management Indore to April 1. Those interested in enrolling in the IIM's integrated management programs could do so by visiting iimidr.ac.in, the website.

The IPMAT exam for 2024 will take place on May 23 during the afternoon shift, from 2 to 4 p.m., the institute has announced. There are 36 exam cities planned nationwide for the entrance exam.

Exam Pattern



The verbal, quantitative, and combined ability components make up the three sections of the IPMAT question paper. There will be two sections in the quantitative ability section: one with short answer (SA) questions and the other with multiple-choice (MCQ) questions. There will be multiple-choice questions in the verbal ability part.



The verbal ability element will have 50% weight and the two parts of quantitative ability will each have 25% weight.

Application Fees

The non-refundable application fee for domestic applicants in the general category is Rs 4,130, while candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay Rs 2,065. In addition, in order to apply under the economically weaker section (EWS), people claiming the reserved category will need to provide legitimate documentation.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who were born on or after August 1, 2004, as per the age criteria, will be able to take the exam. Candidates from the SC, ST, and reserved categories will receive a five-year age reduction. The test will only be open to students who passed the Class 12 board exam or an equivalent exam in 2022, 2023, or who want to appear in the board exam in 2024.