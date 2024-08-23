 Indian Dress Code To Be Made Mandatory For Medical Convocation, Health Ministry Directs Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Dress Code To Be Made Mandatory For Medical Convocation, Health Ministry Directs Colleges

Indian Dress Code To Be Made Mandatory For Medical Convocation, Health Ministry Directs Colleges

Currently, the black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various institutes of the ministry, the communication said. This attire originated in the middle ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies, it added.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Indian Dress Code To Be Made Mandatory For Medical Convocation, Union Ministry Directs Colleges |

The Union health ministry has asked all its institutes to design an appropriate Indian dress code for convocation ceremonies based on the traditions of the state where they are located.

The current practice of wearing the black robe and cap is a "colonial legacy", which needs to be changed, it said.

Currently, the black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various institutes of the ministry, the communication said. This attire originated in the middle ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies, it added.

"The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed," the communication said.

FPJ Shorts
UKPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards for PMT/PET Exams Released; Direct Link Inside!
UKPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards for PMT/PET Exams Released; Direct Link Inside!
'Hamaara Kaptaan Kaisa Ho, Babar Azam Jaisa Ho': Rawalpindi Crowd Chants During PAK vs BAN 1st Test; VIDEO
'Hamaara Kaptaan Kaisa Ho, Babar Azam Jaisa Ho': Rawalpindi Crowd Chants During PAK vs BAN 1st Test; VIDEO
Flashback Friday: When Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu Was Shot Outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Residence
Flashback Friday: When Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu Was Shot Outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Residence
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Gets Court Approval For Polygraph Test On Former RG Kar Principal And 4 Other Doctors
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Gets Court Approval For Polygraph Test On Former RG Kar Principal And 4 Other Doctors
Read Also
NEET PG Result 2024: When Will NBEMS Release NEET Medical Exam Results? Direct Link To Download...
article-image

"Accordingly it has been decided by the ministry that the various institutes of the ministry including AIIMS/INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design (an) appropriate India(n) dress code for the convocation ceremony of their institute - based on local traditions of the state in which the institute is located," the communication stated.

The ministry asked them to submit proposals in this regard which will be approved by the Union health secretary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UKPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards for PMT/PET Exams Released; Direct Link Inside!

UKPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards for PMT/PET Exams Released; Direct Link Inside!

Indian Dress Code To Be Made Mandatory For Medical Convocation, Health Ministry Directs Colleges

Indian Dress Code To Be Made Mandatory For Medical Convocation, Health Ministry Directs Colleges

ISRO Jobs 2024: Apply Now For 30 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

ISRO Jobs 2024: Apply Now For 30 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's...

Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's...

Delhi University Releases List of 6100 Vacant Seats for Second Round of UG Admissions; 91.98% Seats...

Delhi University Releases List of 6100 Vacant Seats for Second Round of UG Admissions; 91.98% Seats...