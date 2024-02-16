Indian Air Force Conducts AFCAT 2024 Phase 1, Cut Off Awaited As Phase 2 Up Next

Representative Image |

The initial phase of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024 was carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 16, 2024. The next phase is set to take place from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm at different examination venues. The duration of the exam is two hours.

The AFCAT examination comprises 100 multiple-choice questions, with a combined value of 300 marks. Candidates are assessed on their understanding of General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test.

Additionally, the candidates are assessed on the basis of various aspects including General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test - 100 Questions.

Post the conclusion of the exam, the students that appeared for the said exam are eagerly waiting for the expected cut off to be out. This data will be made availabole by the the Indian Air Force on the official website, where the candidates will be able to check it. Factors influencing the cut-off include the number of test-takers, vacancies, exam difficulty, and candidates' performance. These cut offs determine selection prospects for further recruitment stages.

The candidates are adviced to keep a check on the official website in order to get the latest updates related to the exam.