Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2025: Extended Registration Deadline And Eligibility Criteria | Apply Now!

Online registration of Agniveers | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the deadline for registrations for Agniveer Vayu intake 01/2025. The last date for submission of applications has been pushed to February 11, 2024, providing aspiring candidates with an extended window of opportunity. The applications can be submitted through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, earlier deadline of February 6, 2024.

Key Eligibility Criteria:

Age Criteria:

Applicants must be within the age range of 17.5 to 21 years as of the date of enrolment.

The exact Date of Birth block specified in the advertisement must be adhered to.

If a candidate successfully clears all stages of the Selection Procedure, the upper age limit as of the enrolment date should not exceed 21 years.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should have successfully completed the Intermediate/Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

A minimum aggregate of 50% marks is required in Mathematics, Physics, and English, with an additional 50% marks in English.

Alternatively, candidates can possess a three-year Diploma Course in specified engineering fields with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Documents Required for Registration:

10th Passing Certificate

12th Class Marks Sheet

Respective higher education certificates

Recent passport-size color photograph

Candidate’s left-hand thumb impression image

Candidate’s signature image

Signature image of the parents (if the candidate is below 18 years old at the time of application)

Aspiring candidates are urged to ensure that they fulfill the specified eligibility criteria and provide all necessary documents as part of the registration process. For further details and to complete the registration process, candidates are directed to visit the official website.