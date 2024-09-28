 India Post Releases Special Covers For Bloomingdales Pre-Primary And Jasudben ML School
India Post Releases Special Covers For Bloomingdales Pre-Primary And Jasudben ML School

Special covers were released by India Post as Bloomingdales pre-primary school celebrated its 45 years of beginning, and the JML School celebrated its 44th anniversary

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
⁠India Post launched special cover for Bloomingdales pre-primary and JML schools marking their 45th and 44th anniversary respectively. | Official

Mumbai: Commemorating the 45th anniversary of Bloomingdales Pre Primary and the 44th anniversary of  Jasudben ML School, India Post released two special covers at the school premises.

The cover for Bloomingdale Pre-primary features the school highlighting its 45 years while the cover for JML School features their building with 44 years of completion with their motto ‘Knowledge is adorned by Character’ representing how education and character go hand in hand.

article-image

On the occasion, Advocate Ashish Shelar, MLA of Bandra West Assembly Constituency and the president of Mumbai BJP, said, “I congratulate the school for three reasons: for getting official recognition in the Indian post department by having this special cover published, for finding a proper place in the government of India's record for contribution done by the institute, and for making a mark in the educational system. Their motto knowledge adorns character is the need of the hour as character building leads to nation building.”

Dr. Deep Shikha Birla, SSP (Senior Superintendent of Post Office) North, India Post, emphasised the significance of this momentous occasion, saying, “Schools are not just buildings. They are crucibles of knowledge, character, and future leaders. They shape young minds, instilling values and wisdom that change their lifestyle. This special cover is more than a postal artifact, for India Post, it is a symbol of the enduring bond between the society and the larger community.” 

article-image

Expressing her gratitude, Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal of JML School and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary, shared, "We are profoundly humbled by this honour from India Post, marking 45 years of Bloomingdales Pre-Primary and 44 years of JML School. This special cover not only recognises our past accomplishments but also inspires us to continue our aim of offering holistic education that prepares our students to become responsible global citizens. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey."

Established in 1979 as a pre-primary school, Bloomingdales Pre-primary is among the first to implement NEP-2020 in the curriculum. In 1980, JML School Experimental started and it has since then become one of the top ICSE schools in Mumbai.

