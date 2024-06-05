World Environment Day: Jasudben ML And Bloomingdales Pre-Primary School’s Environmental Initiatives | Special Arrangement

Jasudben ML School (JML) and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary aim to inculcate sustainable habits that help students stand at the forefront of climate change from an early age, making them socially responsible global citizens.

The school has a Nature Club to inspire the younger generation to enjoy nature while also increasing awareness about important environmental challenges. Over the years, students have actively participated in various environmentally- conscious projects, including visits to the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre in Airoli, creating eco-bricks, linen and plastic collection, sapling plantation drives, and e-waste drives with My Green Society. They notably also collected a significant 32 kg of electronic waste, contributing to its responsible disposal and recycling.

Plastic Waste Collection Drive | Special Arrangement

The school also emphasises the importance of giving back. Last year, 500 pre-owned shoes were collected and refurbished by the Greensoles NGO, before distributing them to those in need.

In its school uniform, Bloomingdales Pre-Primary—the school’s early childhood section—has incorporated designs featuring endangered animals. The school’s mascot is AWE (air-water-earth), these small steps aim to raise awareness and educate students about the need to conserve natural resources from an early age.

Principal Damayanti Bhattacharya says, “We believe in hands-on learning and teaching young learners the essence of giving back and caring for our planet. The school remains steadfast in its dedication to shaping young hearts and minds for a greener and more empathetic world. This initiative mirrors our commitment to fostering socially aware, environmentally conscious citizens.”