World Environment Day: CP Goenka International School, Ulwe; Cultivating Environmental Champions | Special Arrangement

At CP Goenka International School, Ulwe, environmental stewardship isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a way of life. With unwavering commitment, the school instils values and awareness about our planet’s well-being. Let’s delve into the impactful initiatives that make this institution a beacon of sustainability:

Tree plantation drive: Rooted in hope

Each year, CP Goenka International School hosts a tree plantation drive. Students, teachers and staff come together, their hands cradling saplings. These young trees symbolise hope, resilience, and our collective responsibility to combat deforestation. As they grow, so does our commitment to a greener future.

Tree Plantation Drive | Special Arrangement

Eco warriors: Advocates for change

In association with Green India, our Eco Warriors were briefed on managing electronic waste through a very compelling presentation. This session, followed by an engaging discussion, highlighted practical methods for reducing e-waste, such as recycling and proper disposal techniques. Demonstrating great responsibility, our students actively collect e-waste from their neighbourhood societies. Once collected, the e-waste is sent for appropriate disposal and recycling, ensuring that these hazardous materials are managed in an environmentally friendly manner. By educating our students on these practices, we aim to mitigate the harmful environmental impact of electronic waste, fostering a culture of responsible consumption and disposal.

Mangrove Cleanup: Protecting the Coastal ecosystem

In collaboration with Mangrove Clean-up Marshalls, our students participated in the 150th mangrove cleanup drive near Sagar Vihar Vashi. Armed with gloves and determination, they restored these vital coastal ecosystems. Their efforts resonate with the quotation “We did not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

Waste Segregation: Hands-On Learning

During interactive sessions, students learned the art of waste segregation. Dry and wet waste found their rightful bins. Every banana peel, every scrap of paper matters. Proper waste management isn’t just theory—it’s a daily practice at our school.

Bird feeders | Special Arrangement

Bird feeders: Caring for avian friends

Bird feeders dot our school’s periphery, inviting feathered visitors and providing nourishment to local bird species. As part of a DIY activity, children crafted these bird feeders themselves, learning the value of hands-on environmental stewardship. Additionally, bird feeders were gifted to PTA members, extending our environmental initiative to the broader community and fostering parent engagement in our mission.

Plastic avoidance: Starting young

Our pre-primary students were introduced to the concept of avoiding plastic use in daily life. Through stories, activities, and practical demonstrations, these young minds are learning the importance of choosing sustainable alternatives, ensuring that our future generations grow up with a strong environmental conscience.

Mango Seeds Collection Drive: Giving Back to Society

Our innovative mango seeds collection drive encourages students to collect and plant mango seeds, promoting biodiversity and a love for nature. This activity not only emphasises the importance of trees but also engages students in a fun and educational manner. With this initiative we plan to indirectly support local farmers, contributing to their livelihood, and fostering a deeper connection between our students and the community.

Mango Seeds Collection Drive | Special Arrangement

Horticulture and gardening session: Greening indoor spaces

An informative session on horticulture and gardening introduced children to various indoor plants that can reduce toxicity and enhance air quality. Students learned easy gardening tips and how to creatively use planters made from waste bottles, combining environmental education with practical life skills.

CP Goenka International School is committed to fostering a generation that values and protects the environment. By integrating these initiatives into our educational framework, we hope to inspire our students to become proactive stewards of the planet. As we reflect on these initiatives, let’s heed the words of Chief Seattle: “This we know: The Earth does not belong to us; we belong to the Earth.” C. P. Goenka International School stands as a testament to that truth—a place where values take root and eco-consciousness blossoms. With every sapling planted, e-waste managed, mangrove cleaned, and bird feeder installed, we are one step closer to a sustainable future. Let us all join hands in this mission, ensuring a healthier planet for generations to come.