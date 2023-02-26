India now a major market for boarding schools across Switzerland

Founder and Director of Swiss Learning Christophe-Xavier Clivaz |

Switzerland, which has been nicknamed the ‘Playground of Europe’, is not just a traveller’s dream but also a ‘boarding school hub’ due to the fact that students across the world make the country their home every year. Swiss Learning, which represents a group of prestigious boarding schools in Switzerland, made a visit to India in February along with various dignitaries and the Consul General in India, to showcase the country’s facilities for students between the age of 12-17. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Founder and Director of Swiss Learning Christophe-Xavier Clivaz talked about the growth of Swiss boarding schools, fees, its benefits, and much more. Excerpts from the interview.

1. What are the requirements to join boarding schools in Switzerland?

Firstly, academic standards are an important factor, and good grades are typically expected. In addition, language requirements must be met, as most boarding schools in Switzerland offer classes in English. Students need to have a good command of the language depending on their age when they join.

Schools are also interested in what the student can bring to the community in terms of creativity, culture, and sports ability. The goal is to have a diverse student body, with a maximum of 10% of students coming from any one particular country. Indian students who are considering attending a Swiss boarding school should ensure that they meet these requirements and can bring a unique perspective to the school community.

2. What’s the average fees for boarding schools in Switzerland?

The average fees for boarding schools in Switzerland can vary widely, depending on the type of school, its location, and the programs it offers. However, on average, tuition and fees for boarding schools in Switzerland can range from 80,000 to 120,000 Swiss Francs (CHF) per year. These fees typically cover tuition, room, board, and other expenses such as textbooks, school supplies, and extracurricular activities.

Boarding schools in Switzerland are considered to be some of the most expensive in the world.

3. How many Indian students enrol in boarding facilities across Switzerland annually?

Indians represent approximately 2-5% of the student population in our boarding schools. In recent years, there has been a growing trend among Indian families to send their children to study at boarding schools abroad, including in Switzerland, especially prior to the pandemic. The growth in the number of Indian students enrolling in boarding facilities in Switzerland has been driven by a number of factors, including the reputation of Swiss schools for providing high-quality education, the country's safe and stable political environment, and its strong emphasis on languages, including English. We look forward to seeing the results for the next academic years after our recent trip to India.

4. What are the courses provided by Swiss boarding facilities?

The International Baccalaureate (“IB”) is a Swiss-made program which was developed with the aim of being internationally recognized, therefore the IB is widely available in Switzerland, but some schools also offer the British A Levels, the American High School Diploma, the APs, the Swiss national diploma which is called the Swiss Maturity and for younger students the IGCSE.

5. Can boarding schools help international students enrol in UG, PG courses in Switzerland?

Yes, attending a boarding school in Switzerland can be helpful for international students to gain a global perspective and open their minds to the world. Our boarding schools in Switzerland offer rigorous academic programs, and students who attend these schools are well-prepared for further studies in Switzerland or other countries. In addition, they offer cultural immersion, students have an opportunity to immerse themselves in an international environment, and to learn not only about Swiss customs and traditions but also meet people and make friends who come from mixed backgrounds and from countries all around the world. This provides them with a unique networking opportunity for their future career.

6. What makes Switzerland different from other countries for international students?

Switzerland is amongst the most innovative and competitive countries in the world, it’s a favourable environment for students to pursue their studies. In addition to a high-quality education, a safe and stable environment, a multilingual society, outdoor recreation, sports and activities, our schools offer a truly international community with no dominant nationality, where everyone brings their own culture.