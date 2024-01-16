India Designates Farsi As One Of 9 Classical Languages

Union Minister Jaishankar | File

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the Indian government has decided to designate Farsi (Persian) as one of the nine classical languages in India under the New Education Policy, according to a report by ANI. During a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, H Amir-Abdollahian, Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Iran, underscored the rich cultural, literary, and linguistic connections between Iran and India.

This recognition reflects India's commitment to deepening understanding and appreciation of Farsi's heritage within the Indian educational system. Tamil was the first language to receive classical language status in 2004, and other languages, such as Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, have since been accorded the same status by the central government.

Jaishankar reiterated India's interest to enhance cooperation with Iran

During the press conference, Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian discussed various aspects of their bilateral relations, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of diplomatic engagement. They recognized the strength of people-to-people contacts and the profound cultural ties that unite the two nations, expressing a desire to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Addressing the issue of regional connectivity, Jaishankar reiterated India's interest in leveraging Iran's strategic geographical position to access markets in Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Eurasia. The ministers explored opportunities to strengthen economic ties and enhance regional connectivity for mutual benefit.

Expressing satisfaction with the comprehensive nature of the discussions, Jaishankar highlighted the frequent high-level interactions between the two countries. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to establish a "long-term cooperation framework" for Chabahar Port, a strategic maritime facility on the southeastern coast of Iran. Jaishankar's visit is part of the continuing high-level exchanges between India and Iran.

With inputs from agencies