‘India A Crucial Market For Us,’ Says Europe-Based OPIT Founder, Ricardo Ocleppo

Accredited as a higher education institution under the European Qualification Framework and Malta Further And Higher Education Authority (MFHEA), the Open Institute of Technology introduced a new technology course specifically for India in July 2023. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Open Institute Of Technology (OPIT) Founder, Ricardo Ocleppo discussed OPIT's plans for India, online education post-Covid, work opportunities, and more:

1. Why has the new technology course been introduced for Indian students?

India has witnessed a rapid growth in its technology sector in recent years, making it a key player in the global tech industry. The demand for skilled professionals in areas like software development, data science, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is on the rise, and there is a need to bridge the skills gap. Secondly, India boasts a large population with a significant percentage of young individuals eager to pursue careers in technology. By introducing a specialised technology course tailored to the needs of Indian students, we aim to cater to this growing interest and provide relevant, industry-aligned education.

2. How important is India as a market for OPIT?

India is a crucial market for OPIT, and the country's significance stems from the exceptional quality and competence of its students in the field of computer science. The Indian education system has consistently produced a pool of talented and highly skilled individuals, making them an ideal fit for OPIT's programs. The institute recognises the potential of Indian students to excel in the tech industry and aims to provide them with top-notch education and opportunities to thrive in their careers.

3. Can you elaborate on more details about courses at OPIT?

OPIT's BSc program in Modern Computer Science offers a comprehensive curriculum where approximately 80% of each term focuses on core Computer Science subjects like Programming, Software Engineering, Cloud Computing, AI and Machine Learning, DBMS, and Operating Systems. The remaining 20% covers essential Business topics such as Project Management, Business Strategy, and Digital Marketing. The MSc program delves into Business and Data Science, with a strong emphasis on Machine Learning, AI, Python, and Big Data. Application of this knowledge to real-life scenarios across various industries like banking, health, insurance, and more is a key aspect of the MSc program.

Notably, OPIT's degrees hold full legal value in Europe and are professionally recognized by employers, presenting global employment opportunities for Indian students. Moreover, with affordable fees ranging from INR 3.25 lakhs to INR 4.75 lakhs per year, these courses are accessible to young tech professionals seeking career advancement.

4. Are there plans to introduce new courses ?

Absolutely, OPIT is actively developing new degrees to expand its Computer Science training offerings. In the coming months, the institute plans to launch programs in the strategic areas of Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Game Development, and more.

5. With institutes opening back up post Covid, how is OPIT keeping up with them?

OPIT was founded during the post-Covid era with a vision to redefine distance learning. Our approach emphasises quality, flexibility, and inclusiveness, ensuring that despite physical distance, students receive comprehensive support throughout their study period.

6. Does OPIT offer help with work opportunities for international students?

OPIT takes pride in preparing students exceptionally well for the job market. Our carefully designed degrees offer practical experience and internship opportunities, facilitating a promising start to our students' careers. Dedicated career coaches further guide and mentor students in identifying and pursuing their ideal career paths. Additionally, the diverse and accomplished faculty, including professors from renowned international companies, enriches the learning process, providing valuable insights into industry practices and trends.

