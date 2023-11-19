IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Faridabad School Postpones Unit Test, Gives Students 'Family Time'

Faridabad school postpones unit test | Representative Image

The crackling World Cup Final Match between India and Australia is all set to be held today at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While, the whole India waits with bated breath to see India lift the world cup for the third time after its historic 2011 win, the schools are not left behind. The craze of the world cup final has reached a school Faridabad wherein the unit tests for classes 6 to 12 has been postponed.

Due to the World Cup final being held today, November 19, DAV Public School in Faridabad sent out an official notice this morning informing parents and students that the unit test scheduled for tomorrow, November 20, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, November 21. The school further said that this has been done keeping in consideration the numerous requests that it has received from the student body.

The Official Notice

“We at DAV-14 Faridabad understand that cricket is a great way to bring families together as it is a game that can be enjoyed by people from all ages and from all walks of life,” the official notice read. “While we award you this family time, we hope that you thank the school by performing well in the upcoming examinations.”

