In pics | From Colourful Bags To Happy Faces: Mumbai Schools Reopen After Summer Break

The chitter-chatter was back in city schools as they reopened post-summer break on Monday. Abuzz with activities, students received a warm welcome, greeted with balloons, music, games, and fun activities organised by the staff. It was a time of celebration for both students and teachers.

A colourful start

Welcome boards were put up, and classrooms were decorated to mark the occasion. At Lilavatibai Podar High School, ISC Khar, senior students welcomed their young juniors with great gusto, featuring a wonderful musical performance.

They added colour to the blank canvas of the new academic session with fun activities and team-building games on the grounds.

A Day of Super Excitement

Diamond Jubilee High School also had a fantastic reopening day, filled with super excitement among the children.

Circle time provided a great way for students to reconnect and share their vacation experiences.

Hands-on activities, from learning centres to puppet theatre and VR lab visits, made the day even more exciting and engaging.

The children were delighted to meet their friends and teachers again.

The school reopened on a happy note

Anuradha Premnath, Principal of Orchids The International School, Yari Road Campus, shared her thoughts on the reopening day.

"The first day was a surprise with excited children reporting to school well ahead of school time, waiting at the gate before we could open it. At Orchids, we have so many different activities, co-scholastics, and sports that children are always excited to be at school."

"Parents often tell us that children insist on going to school even on weekends when they have a holiday."

"Despite the unusual heat, our infrastructure kept the children comfortable. To sum it up, the school reopened on a happy note with excited children and joyful parents."

Day of smiles and curiosity

Gayathri Khemani from Ryan International School, Dombivili, described the first day of school as filled with excitement and anticipation.

"As the gates opened, students streamed in, their faces lit up with smiles and curiosity. The morning assembly set the tone for the day with a heartfelt welcome song performed by the choir, echoing through the courtyard and uplifting everyone's spirits."

"After the assembly, students moved to their classrooms, where teachers greeted them warmly. Various activities were planned to help students reconnect with old friends and get to know new ones. Icebreaker games, storytelling sessions, and creative arts projects filled the morning, making the transition back to school enjoyable and smooth. "

"The energy in the school was palpable, with laughter and chatter filling the hallways. The day ended on a high note, with students eager for the exciting year ahead. It was a perfect start, brimming with positivity and the promise of new beginnings."

At Narayana e-Techno School, Thane, students were greeted with special rituals as the new term began.

The day kicked off with yoga sessions, followed by lively art classes where students enjoyed creating fun paintings.

Summer vacations, which began in April, have finally come to an end. While most schools are set to reopen by June 15, 2024, classes for standards 9 and 10 have already resumed in some schools, and primary schools reopened today.

Suma Das, Principal of Pawar Public School Bhandup, informed that their school had reopened in April itself. "On the reopening day, we held a 'no bag day' activity. We also conducted an orientation and celebrated English Week. During the reopening week, we organized a quiz led by an esteemed resource person."

Schools scheduled to open on June 15 include South Indian Education Society High School, St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra, St. Anne’s High School in Fort, and C.E.S's Michael High School in Kurla. All branches of Anjuman I Islam will also open on June 15. Meanwhile, JOCN will reopen in different phases from June 14 to June 24.