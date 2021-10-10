In Photos: UPSC Prelims 2021 held in 77 centres across India

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services prelims were held today (October 10, 2021).

The first paper ended at 11:30 am today. The duration of the exam was two hours and subjects included in Paper 1, GS (General Studies) were History, Geography, Polity, Economics, Science and Technology, and Current Affairs.

Candidates stand in a queue to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam at an examination center, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)| ANI

Candidates look for their roll number in a seat allotment sheet as they arrive to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, at Kendriya Vidyalaya, New Mehrauli Road, in New Delhi on Sunday| ANI

The second paper, CSAT started at 2:30 pm today and will ended at 4:30 pm. The paper comprised of MCQ's consisting of 80 questions in all, from English Reasoning and Mathematics.

It is estimated that some 10 lakh students are appearing for UPSC Prelims this year. The preliminary exam is the first out of three stages of the UPSC exam. The next which is the Mains exam will be held in January 2022. The Mains exam is followed by the Personality Development Test (interview).

Candidates stand in a queue outside the examination centre as they arrive to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, at Kendriya Vidyalaya, New Mehrauli Road, in New Delhi on Sunday| ANI

Candidates stand in queues to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam at an examination center, in Jabalpur on Sunday.| ANI

The UPSC prelim exam, 2021 is being held in 77 centres across India. The exam was earlier slotted for June 27 this year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 second wave.

This National level examination is conducted in three stages; the preliminary, the main exam, and the personality test. This year, the UPSC is looking to fill 712 vacancies in IPS, IAS and other civil services.

Aspirants undergo checking before entering an examination center to appear in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims exam, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021| ANI

The guidelines prohibited carrying of any kind of communication device – be it the mobile, pen drive, pager or any Bluetooth accessory – on or switched off. Candidates were even advised not to bring the same to the examination centres.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 05:57 PM IST